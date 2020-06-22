LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center says it plans on fully reopening in July.
Summer camp is already underway at the science center. Because of the success it's seeing with camp, the center has decided to prepare to reopen to members during the July Fourth weekend and to the public on July 11, CEO Mike Norman said in a news release.
Norman said the center will only be open for admission on Saturdays and Sundays for now and will require advanced tickets, even for members. More details about the ticketing process will be released at a later date, he said.
The center will also extend memberships for "the duration of the time we were closed" because of the coronavirus pandemic. Members should expect information about new expiration dates to be sent to out soon.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.