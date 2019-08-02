LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is ready to hire hundreds of temporary workers.
Positions include admission gates, operations and maintenance, groundskeeping, housekeeping, and more. Shifts include morning, day, evening and overnight.
Hiring starts on Monday, Aug. 5. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and can apply in person or online. Pay starts at $9 an hour.
To apply in person, go to the Kentucky Expo Center Employment Office at Gate 4 off Crittenden Drive. The address is 2801 Crittenden Dr. Louisville, Ky. 40209.
The hours to apply are:
- Monday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Aug. 9 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 10 -Sunday, Aug. 11 Closed
- Monday, Aug. 12 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 13- Friday, Aug. 23 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 24 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Job applicants must provide proper identification to verify work eligibility, such as photo ID and a Social Security Card.
To apply online, CLICK HERE and fill out the application electronically.
Call the Employment Office at (502) 367-5235 with questions or for more information.
The Kentucky State Fair runs Aug. 15 through Aug. 25.
