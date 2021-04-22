LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Beginning May 9, unemployment recipients in Kentucky will be required to document their efforts to obtain at least one job per week when requesting benefit payments.
Gov. Andy Beshear had waived the work-search requirements during the pandemic, as most other states did. Some have restored the requirements, others have not.
Beshear has said Kentucky has plenty of available jobs and more people should move back into the workforce.
"It's recommended you keep a record of all your job contacts, including the name of the business, the title of the position, the name and title of the person you contacted (and) the date and the method of contact, and you will be required to provide those details during your biweekly benefit request," Beshear's general counsel Amy Cubbage said during Thursday's briefing.