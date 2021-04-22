Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks before signing bill April 2021.jpeg

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks before the signing of a bill creating a partial ban on no-knock warrants at the Center for African American Heritage in Louisville, Ky., Friday, April 9, 2021. The bill signing comes after months of demonstrations set off by the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in her home during a botched police raid. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Beginning May 9, unemployment recipients in Kentucky will be required to document their efforts to obtain at least one job per week when requesting benefit payments.

Gov. Andy Beshear had waived the work-search requirements during the pandemic, as most other states did. Some have restored the requirements, others have not.

Beshear has said Kentucky has plenty of available jobs and more people should move back into the workforce.

"It's recommended you keep a record of all your job contacts, including the name of the business, the title of the position, the name and title of the person you contacted (and) the date and the method of contact, and you will be required to provide those details during your biweekly benefit request," Beshear's general counsel Amy Cubbage said during Thursday's briefing.

