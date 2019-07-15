LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Louisville’s biggest downtown apartment complexes, Kentucky Towers, has sold for $17.7 million, according to Jefferson County property records.
The buyer is TEG The Flats on Fifth LLC of Howell, New Jersey, with Yshia David Willner listed as its manager. Contact information for the company was not available Monday.
The 18-story apartment building at Fifth Street and W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard was built in 1924.
The building was last sold for $7.65 million in 2005 to South Fifth Towers LLC of Brooklyn, New York.