LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Makeup, hair, and nails are the big three for beauty, and a Louisville woman is creating opportunity with a first-of-its-kind school in Kentucky.
NailChella Nail Academy in the Park Hill neighborhood is giving its students a purpose that goes beyond nails. It's a dream and a goal for Kentraya Johnson, who started the school.
"I just love doing nails I love giving back I love making people beautiful," Johnson said. At 34, she's had a lucrative career as a nail tech for the past 11 years. "It’s a wonderful thing when somebody walks out of your salon and they’re just cheesin' and smiling," she said.
As the founder of Nailchella, Johnson is not just shaping nails - she's shaping careers like that of student Kirah Malone.
"What brought me here is my love for nails," Malone said. She shares that passion with many of the students enrolled at the school on Dixie Highway. Malone is actually from Nashville, but she was so inspired by the school she enrolled and decided to travel back and forth to Louisville.
"What keeps me here is my future thinking about my future and I guess all the money I can make," Malone explains.
Beyond the glitz and glam, there’s a bond each student embraces. "You have a sister that you’ve met that you went through class with for almost 18 weeks, so that’s bonding," she said.
Johnson and her team are celebrating their first year with their first graduating class from Nailchella Nail Academy.
Lisa Wilson is the liaison of education. She said the school and Johnson are making a difference in the industry. "She has changed the narrative for our state bored rate because Kentucky was at a failing rate for nail technicians," Wilson said.
