GAS PUMP - GAS PRICES - AP MAY 2022 FILE.jpeg
FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam's Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the gas tax rate will increase by about 2 cents per gallon starting in July.

He announced the increase on Twitter, adding that he froze the state gas tax last year, but the General Assembly didn't extend it

State statute determines how the gas tax is calculated, and the money collected from it goes toward the state's Road Fund.

AAA said the current average for gas in Kentucky is $3.64 per gallon. This time last year, it was more than $4.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags