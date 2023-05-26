LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the gas tax rate will increase by about 2 cents per gallon starting in July.
He announced the increase on Twitter, adding that he froze the state gas tax last year, but the General Assembly didn't extend it
Last year I froze the state gas tax to help Kentuckians save as much as $35.4 million. At that time, I called on the General Assembly to extend the freeze to help our families, but they failed to act.As a result, the gas tax rate will increase 2.1¢/gallon July 1. 1/3— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 25, 2023
State statute determines how the gas tax is calculated, and the money collected from it goes toward the state's Road Fund.
AAA said the current average for gas in Kentucky is $3.64 per gallon. This time last year, it was more than $4.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.