LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KFC is now offering the Swiss Army Knife of apparel.
Sort of.
The Louisville-based fast food chicken chain is offering customers a chance to win what it calls the "KFC Picnic Polo." Pictures posted on the company's website appear to suggest that the polo shirt -- which is indeed wearable -- also unfolds into a giant picnic blanket.
The company calls it, "The shirt that is not a shirt. The blanket that is not a blanket."
"When you put on the Picnic Polo, you'll roll into National Drive-Thru Day, glide into backyard cookouts, and swagger past rolling meadows, knowing you're the only person with the power to transform your shirt into a picnic," a news release states.
Of course, once the picnic is over and your friends have spilled mashed potatoes and gravy, and dropped chicken crumbs all over your shirt, we assume you'll want to tuck it back in.
To enter for a chance to win, CLICK HERE.
