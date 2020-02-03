LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It looks like chicken and tastes like chicken, but KFC says it isn't actually meat.
The fast food chain just rolled out its plant-based chicken at nearly 100 locations nationwide. There are no stores that carry it in the Louisville area yet.
KFC tested the vegan chicken recipe in Atlanta last summer, and it sold out in just hours.
The chain's so-called "beyond chicken" will be available through Feb. 23, while supplies last. If all goes well, the company may roll it out at the rest of its stores in the U.S.
