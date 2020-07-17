(FOX NEWS) -- KFC is moving beyond chicken with its latest testing -- the Beyond Fried Checken.
According to a report by Fox News, beginning July 20, KFC will offer deep-fried plant-based chicken.
Vegetarians, flexitarians and just curious-tarians will have to venture out to Southern California, however, since that's where the fake poultry tasting will be available. It will be available as a six- or 12-piece with a choice of dipping sauce.
"I've said it before: despite many imitations, the flavor of Kentucky Fried Chicken is one that has never been replicated, until Beyond Friend Chicken," said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S. "We know the East Coast loved it, so we thought we'd give those on the west coast a chance to tell us what they think in an exclusive sneak peak."
According to a press release, 50 locations in the Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego areas will be testing the Beyond Fried Chicken while supplies last. But don't worry about driving to a location only to find out it's not one of the 50 -- the colonel has created a "Beyond Fried Chicken Indicator" on its website.
Though this isn't the first time the chain has tested fake meat. In 2019, the popular fried chicken spot debuted its Beyond Meat chicken in Atlanta as a one-day-only event. It reportedly sold out within five hours. KFC has also tested the menu item in Nashville and Charlotte, N.C.
