LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KFC is launching a new signature dipping sauce that it describes as “tangy and sweet, with a bit of smokiness.”
The new sauce can be yours starting Monday, the Louisville-based company said in a news release.
KFC said its new sauce went through “50 iterations” and is “designed to pair with KFC’s Extra Crispy Tenders.”
To celebrate the launch, the company’s head chef has created “KFCharcuterie” board recipes people can try at home. The recipes include chicken wings, fries and coleslaw.
The company also said that it has revamped its “core sauce lineup,” which includes ranch, barbecue and hot sauce, all of which also will be available beginning Monday.
