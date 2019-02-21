LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Reba McEntire, Jason Alexander and Rob Lowe have all worn the white suit and wig.
Now KFC has decided the role of Colonel is too big for a human being.
The chain's newest spokesman is "Colonel RoboCop."
Not only is it the face of KFC, but Colonel RoboCop is also tasked with protecting a copy of the secret blend of 11 herbs and spices.
It's being taken to a nuclear bunker in Sweden, with one of the most secure vaults in the world.
Colonel RoboCop will begin appearing in ads on Sunday.
He once protected the streets of Detroit. Now he’s protecting KFC’s Secret Recipe. Meet Colonel RoboCop. pic.twitter.com/HKTtu8Fco5— KFC (@kfc) February 21, 2019
