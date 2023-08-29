LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC! Yum Center is hosting a hiring fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the lobby of the arena.
ASM Global, the company that manages the KFC Yum! Center, along with Andy Frain, the venue's event staffing company, and Sodexo Live!, the arena's concession and catering provider, are accepting applications and doing on-site interviews during the event.
The Yum! Center is hiring individuals for security, housekeeping, event set up, guest services, maintenance and more. All applicants must be 18 years old and older.
People hired for housekeeping positions will help clean the arena during sports events, concerts and Louisville men and women's basketball games. Conversion team members will help transition the venue between events, which includes installing and removing the basketball court.
Interested candidates can complete an application during the event or online at www.asmglobal.com.
