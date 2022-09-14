LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The KFC! Yum Center host a hiring fair next week for those who are looking for full-time and part-time jobs.
The hiring event will take place from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the lobby of the arena.
The Yum! Center is hiring individuals for security, housekeeping, event set up, guest services, maintenance and more. Everyone applying must be 18 years old and older.
Those who are hired will help clean the arena during sport events, concerts and Louisville men and women's basketball games. Those on the conversion team will help transition the venue between events, which includes installing and removing the basketball court.
To see the full list of open positions, click here. Applications will be accepted onsite and online.
