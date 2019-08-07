LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kosair Charities is donating $100,000 to ensure that some of Hardin County's youngest and tiniest patients get the care they need.
According to a news release, the donation was made to the Hardin Memorial Health Foundation to purchase equipment for the NICU at at Hardin Memorial Hospital. That equipment includes a Panda Warmer -- a temperature-controlled bed -- as well as milk warming equipment, specialized bathing equipment and equipment for multiple births, including a triplet fetal monitor.
It will also be used to expand pediatric therapy services in Radcliff -- specifically services designed to help children with their auditory senses, motor skills, coordination development, balance and speech.
Hardin Memorial Hospital is home to Central Kentucky's only Level II NICU.
"Hardin Memorial Health cared for 135 babies in Central Kentucky's only Level II NICU last year and needs to expand pediatric therapy in the northern portion of Hardin County," said Kosair Charities President Keith Inman, an Elizabethtown native. "We could not be happier to help the Hardin Memorial Health Foundation help HMH do more for so many babies and children."
Foundation Chairman Joe Prather thanked the Louisville-based charitable organization and its supporters -- the Knights of Columbus 1455 and the Riasok Shrine Club -- for the continued support of young HMH patients.
"Each year the long-standing Brotherhood Banquet, hosted by these community organizations, raises money for Kosair Charities," he said. "Keith and Kosair Charities so generously return what we raise and much more so that our regions precious children have access to the best possible care, close to home."
Since 2016, Kosair Charities has donated more than $400,000 to Hardin Memorial Hospital.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.