Krispy Kreme marks St. Patrick's Day with green donuts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Krispy Kreme is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with green donuts.
The tasty treats are glazed donuts made with green dough. They're said to taste the same as the original glazed.
The doughnuts will be available at participating locations March 15-17.
Krispy Kreme will also give away thousands of "Golden Dozen Passes" to random customers at participating locations. Those are redeemable for a free dozen per month through Saint Patrick's Day, 2020.
