LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Krispy Kreme is ready to deliver doughnuts directly to your door.
The company announced this week that it will deliver doughnut dozens, coffee brew boxes and bottled beverages at select locations in more than 20 states including Kentucky and Indiana. You just have to use a credit card to order and be within five miles of the shop.
Delivery orders are only being taken online for now, but orders will soon be taken on an app. There is a minimum order, a $4.99 delivery fee and a tip added in.
Krispy Kreme is offering delivery now in more than 20 states - including Kentucky and Indiana. According to the website, delivery is available in Louisville from locations on 7th Street Road, Bardstown Road, Shelbyville Road and Taylorsville Road. The Jeffersonville, Indiana location on Veterans Parkway also delivers, according to the site.
