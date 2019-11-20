LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kroger is giving its customers a chance to buy a bottle of one of the most sought-after bourbons in the world: Pappy Van Winkle.
From 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, customers 21 years and older can enter their names into a lottery to purchase a bottle at any of the 50 Louisville Division Kentucky Kroger Wine and Spirits Shops. Entry is limited to one per person at each store, according to a news release from Kroger.
"Our customers are passionate about bourbon, and Kroger is excited to give them this opportunity," said Erin Grant, corporate affairs manager for Kroger's Louisville Division. "Pappy is highly coveted by collectors and hard to get your hands on. The history of this iconic bourbon is rich in lore and scandal."
Each store will only get a few bottles of the bourbon, and the winning names will be drawn at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Lottery winners will be contacted by phone, and the bottles will be available for pick up after 4 p.m. Dec. 3. If you're one of the lucky contestants selected, you'll have 48 hours — until 4 p.m. Dec. 5 — to buy your bottle of Pappy.
