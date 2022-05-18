LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven years after being announced, a long anticipated new Kroger store is coming to Oldham County.
The new 100,000 square-foot store will be located at the intersection of Commerce Parkway and Highway 393 in Buckner. It will also have a gas station with 20 fuel pumps, a Starbucks and The Little Clinic.
"Everybody is tired of driving to other places to get some of their goods," David Bizianes, Oldham Chamber and Economic Development president, said.
The $30 million grocery store was first announced in 2015 — the wait was mainly because of the extension of Highway 393.
Phase one of that project is complete. Construction on the second phase is expected to start soon.
"We've got a lot going on," Bizianes said. "Being featured on HGTV, the city of La Grange was. It's just been a fantastic week for Oldham County."
Bizianes also mentioned Trilogy Health Services, an assisted living facility coming to Oldham Reserve, and the announcement last week of a new Baptist Health Hospital and healthcare community coming to Crestwood.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was at the groundbreaking for the Kroger, and said the store will "boost the health and well-being of the community."
"I know everybody's been to a Kroger, and I know you've never seen one that doesn't have other businesses all around it," he said. "It is a magnet that is going to create additional economic development opportunities and for every potential business that you bring in this community, it's gonna provide more amenities, more opportunity and, once they move here and add more jobs, a place where all those families can get their groceries."
The new Kroger store is expected to open by fall 2023. It will also bring 300 jobs.
Job seekers can apply to work for the Buckner location at any Kroger store.
