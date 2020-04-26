LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kroger's CEO said the grocery store chain is now requiring all of its associates to wear face masks "in locations where they're not already mandated" as an additional precaution against spreading COVID-19.
Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said the requirement went into effect Sunday, according to a news release emailed to customers.
"We recognize that some associates, due to medical reasons or other circumstances, may not be able to wear a mask," McMullen said in the release. "We're sourcing face shields to provide for those associates, and we'll also explore other potential options as needed."
McMullen's announcement comes just days after a Kroger spokesperson told WDRB News that at least 13 employees at stores around Kentuckiana have tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to McMullen, Kroger has provided masks for all of its associates during the pandemic. Associates are also allowed to bring their own masks or face coverings if they wish.
The grocery store chain has also implemented social-distancing precautions, such as limiting the amount of customers allowed in stores and installing plexiglass barriers at cash registers, to help curb the spread of the respiratory illness.
