LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kroger is expanding its online grocery delivery service for its customers in the Louisville area.
The retail chain just opened a new facility in Louisville on Robards Lane, near Gardiner Lane.
The company plans to partner with a fulfillment center in Ohio to get orders to Louisville customers.
Customers who order online get their groceries delivered from refrigerated trucks.
"Our teams are ready to deliver the freshest produce and innovate brands and products directly to our customers," Michael Baker, senior transportation manager at Kroger, said.
The facility plans to employ up to 161 workers.
