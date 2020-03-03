LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thinking about stockpiling things like hand sanitizer with sicknesses spreading? One place you won't be able to do it is Kroger.
The grocery chain just announced that customers can only buy five sanitation, cold and flu-related products at a time because demand is so high.
The flu and fears of the coronavirus mean it's already nearly impossible to find medical face masks — despite the fact that the Centers for Disease Control say people should not wear them to prevent the spread of infection.
