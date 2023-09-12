LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Ale Trail is partnering with Kroger to offer local craft beer to shoppers.
According to a news release Tuesday, there will be brewery passports at 11 Kroger locations around Louisville. The passports are being distributed in partnership with TCG Continuum.
Louisville Ale Trail launched brewery passports in October 2020. The current edition costs $10 and features around 30 taprooms around Louisville.
"We are thrilled to partner with Kroger, a brand synonymous with community and quality," Michael Moeller, co-founder of the Louisville Ale Trail, said in a news release. "This partnership allows us to put the vibrant craft beer culture of Louisville in front of more people, inviting them to explore and enjoy what our local breweries have to offer."
Passports are available for purchase now at these Kroger locations:
- Cliftboro Plaza, 2200 Brownsboro Road, Louisville KY 40206
- Highlands, 2440 Bardstown Road, Louisville KY 40205
- McMahon Plaza, 12501 Shelbyville Road, Middletown KY 40243
- Cedar Springs, 6910 Bardstown Road, Louisville KY 40291
- Stony Brook, 9080 Taylorsville Road, Louisville KY 40299
- Woodlawn Center, 291 N Hubbards Lane, St. Matthews KY 40207
- Prospect Village, 5929 Timber Ridge Drive, Prospect KY 40059
- Tyler Center, 12613 Taylorsville Road, Louisville KY 40299
- Germantown, 1265 Goss Ave., Louisville KY 40217
- Dixie, 4915 Dixie Highway, Louisville KY 40216
To learn more about Louisville Ale Trail, click here.
Related Stories:
- 'A beer destination city' | Brewmasters hoping Louisville's growing beer scene pays off
- New interactive map allows phone users to navigate Louisville's Ale Trail
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.