LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger is recalling some tuna that may have been sold in stores in states that include Kentucky and Indiana, due to possible contamination.
According to a news release, anyone who purchased Yellowfin Tuna Steaks or Seasoned Yellowfin Tuna Steaks from Aug. 20 to Sept. 7 is asked to return the product to the store for a full refund. It should not be eaten.
The tuna would have been sold from the service counter or tray pack, or sold from a display case.
The recall affects some stores in both Kentucky and Indiana, as well as stores in other parts of the country.
Consumers who want additional information can also contact Alfa International at 855-551-0118.
