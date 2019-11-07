LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger stores will be be lending a helping hand to customers for free this holiday season.
According to a news release, the grocery chain will offer free grocery pickup from now through Jan. 1, 2020.
The store typically charges a $4.95 fee for the service.
The move comes even as the retail giant undergoes a brand transformation that includes a new logo and an emphasis on what the store calls a "food-first culture."
"Kroger's new brand launch is a unifying framework for our seamless shopping experience that is designed to deepen our connection with customers and associates today and into the future," said Erin Grant, a spokeswoman for the store, in a statement. "Free Grocery Pick Up is just one way we are working to simplify the lives of our customers as they gear up for the holidays."
For more information on how to place grocery orders, CLICK HERE.
"Kroger believes that everyone deserves to have access to fresh, affordable and delicious food, no matter who you are, how you shop or what you like to eat," Grant added. "Kroger's winning combination of assets puts our team in a unique position to deliver fresh ... for everyone."
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.