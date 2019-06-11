LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With your milk and bread, you can soon get CBD oil products at Kroger.
Products made with cannabis plants will be available starting this week at stores in 17 states including select stores in Kentucky. Products with CBD, also known as cannabidiol, will include topical products like lotions, balms, oils, and creams that are made from hemp. No ingestible CBD products will be offered.
Many users claim the products provide relief from pain, soreness and anxiety. The products do not contain THC, the component in cannabis plants that creates a high.
Kroger released a statement about the new products:
Like many retailers, we are offering our customers a highly-curated selection of topical products like lotions, balms, oils and creams that are infused with hemp-derived CBD. CBD is a naturally-occurring and non-intoxicating compound that has promising benefits and is permitted within federal and state regulations. Our limited selection of hemp-derived CBD topical products is from suppliers that have been reviewed for quality and safety.
CVS and Walgreens also sell CBD topical products.
