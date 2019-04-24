LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kroger will raise its starting wage to $10 per hour in much of Kentucky and southern Indiana under a four-year labor contract approved by members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 227 in a vote last week.
The contract covers 14,000 rank-and-file Kroger workers at 83 stores, including the greater Louisville, Lexington, Owensboro and southern Indiana markets.
Caitlin Blair, the local union's political and communications director, said about 93 percent of members voted in favor of the contract. She could not say many members voted.
Kroger's entry-level wage in the region is currently $7.85 to $9 per hour depending on the store location and worker's experience, said Erin Grant, spokeswoman for the Cincinnati-based grocer's Louisville division.
The contract also calls for store workers to get a raise to $11 an hour after one year, Kroger said in a news release.
On its website, UFCW Local 227 said the contract comes with “guaranteed pay raises for every single member, every year of the contract.”
"Many employers are raising starting wages, but they are leaving their existing employees behind … It was really important to our bargaining team that everybody move forward together," Blair said.
The contract also keeps health insurance “extremely affordable,” keeps pension benefits intact and creates more opportunities for part-time workers to go fulltime, the union said on its website.
Blair the cost of the most expensive health insurance plan offered to union members will rise from about $9.50 a week to $13 a week during the contract's four-year window.
The top-paid workers will reach about $22 an hour under the contract, she said.
She added that workers' defined benefit pension, which is even available to some part-time employees, is "fully funded and very healthy."
The raises take effect June 30, Grant said.