LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kung Fu Tea is now open in Mall St. Matthews.
It will serve bubble tea -- a Taiwanese tea-based drink. It's popular on the West Coast and in many major cities.
This is Kung Fu Tea's first location in Louisville.
Most recipes contain a base of tea, which is mixed or shaken with fruit or milk.
Chewy tapioca balls - also known as bubbles or boba - are added, and that's why it's called bubble tea.
The store is located in the middle of the food court.
