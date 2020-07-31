LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky restaurant owners, including celebrity Chef Ed Lee, are struggling to stay in business amid COVID-19 restrictions and say they can't stay afloat much longer if Congress doesn't act.
Many people know Lee from his time on the show Top Chef. He owns four restaurants in the Louisville area, including 610 Magnolia, which he says is dangerously close to closing without federal funding.
During a conference call Friday morning with the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC), Lee said Kentucky's current restrictions limiting indoor seating to 25 percent means restaurants are losing money every day they're open. He said the same thing is happening nationwide.
So IRC has been turning up the heat on Senate Majority Mitch McConnell to move on the Restaurant ACT. The $120 billion act proposed in April would fund grants -- basically free federal money -- to keep restaurants from being eaten up in the pandemic. It was not part of the latest aid package proposed by Senate Republicans earlier this week.
Lee says the current outlook is grim.
"Eighty-five percent of independent restaurants and bars will close," Lee said. "It's not even a question right now. I don't know any restaurant in Kentucky right now that can survive a few more months of this."
Experts say Kentucky's $9 billion restaurant industry employs 203,000 workers. Analysts expect the pandemic to close roughly 20 percent of the restaurants in the state.
We've reached out to Senator McConnell's office for a response.
