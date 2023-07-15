LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new brewery in Louisville's Portland neighborhood all started when friends came together to create homemade beer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kyros Brewing Company opened in May with six local owners taking their first venture together. The brewery was started by three couples: Rich and Cameron Shanks, Taylor and Sarah Diaz, and Nooch and Jeana Saeedi.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shanks needed a spot to relax as their home went through renovations. That led to the couple spending time with Nooch and Jeana Saeedi in what was called "porch time." Those casual hangouts came with homemade beer brewed by Taylor Diaz and Nooch Saeedi.
"We got a good number of people that were outside on the porch or the yard," said Nooch Saeedi, operations manager for Kyros Brewing. "People were craving the community of it and also enjoying some really good beer."
The brewing practice led to the group consider making the beer officially. Saeedi said Diaz, now the master brewery of Kyros Brewing, has a chemistry mindset.
"He dove headfirst into techniques and things we could try out," Saeedi said.
The brewery uses a half-barrel system and continues to improve its process to increase its capacity.
"What we realized is it's not difficult to create good beer, but it is difficult to make great beer," Saeedi said. "So that's what we are shooting for, great beer."
Once the group found a space last year, they settled on a name and got to work. Kyros Brewing Company opened on the Kentucky Derby Day, May 6, at 2425 Portland Avenue across from LaPorte Park. The brewery shares the building with Farm To Fork Catering.
The brewery offers a wide selection including ales, IPAs, porters and stouts.
"We try to have something for everybody," Diaz said. "We like to fill out the palate. We want to have something for everybody, we want you to be able to come have beer with your friends no matter what style you like."
The seating is currently all outdoors in a beer garden that opens up to Tyler Avenue. There are picnic tables covered by canopy tents, chairs and tables, along with fans. Patrons can walk directly through the brewery to get to the bar.
"It's very relaxed, it's very chill," Saeedi said. "It is a little bit of a easy speakeasy, if you can find us then you'll find some great beer."
Without a front entrance, guests can park on North 25th Street walk into the beer garden from Tyler Avenue. Owners refer to it as a "secret beer garden," but they're hoping to expand their space in the future.
The brewery also offers chips, soft drinks and juice boxes. Kyros Brewing is open from 4 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays. Owners are hoping to expand the brewery's hours in the future.
Saeedi said the new brewery has been supported by local brewers.
"It's really cool because the first month or so we got a lot of folks who were coming to see a new brewery," Saeedi said. "Some of our most consistent folks are the neighbors who have just walked in."
