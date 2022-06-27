LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A large apartment complex near the University of Louisville is telling at least some tenants that they must move out by July 26 because the complex is “closing its doors” for a major renovation.
The Bellamy, which contains 192 two- and four-bedroom units at the corner of South 7th Street and West Shipp Avenue, sent an email addressed to “Bellamy Residents” on Sunday night.
“This serves as official notice that your lease renewal at the Bellamy Louisville has been canceled and your current lease ends on July 26, 2022. The Bellamy will be closing its doors while the community experiences a major construction and renovation under new ownership,” the message said.
Caliber Living, the Georgia-based property management company that sent the notice to residents, did not respond to an email and phone call on Monday. Staff at the Bellamy’s onsite management office directed a reporter to an official at Caliber.
Built in 2009, The Bellamy was one of the first privately developed student housing complexes to grow up around U of L’s main Belknap campus in advance of the university’s campus-living requirement for freshmen, which took effect in 2012.
The Bellamy was legally affiliated with the university for many years, which helped it attract student tenants. The apartment complex still advertises its U of L affiliation in a banner on its Shipp Avenue façade.
But the affiliation ended in 2019, according to U of L spokesman John Karman. He said university officials were unaware of the recent developments at the Bellamy.
“Apparently, they house more (Jefferson Community and Technical College) students than U of L students these days,” Karman said.
While the message to tenants referenced a sale of the apartment complex, there is no evidence in public records of the complex changing hands recently. The original developer of the complex, Phenix Investment Associates, shares the same street address in Scottdale, Georgia as Caliber Living, according to corporate records in Georgia.
Phenix leases the property from Louisville Metro government as part of a $32 million financing arrangement that dates to 2008. A spokeswoman for the city’s economic development agency wasn’t immediately able to say if city officials had been notified of a change in the owner of the land lease.
