LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – While some businesses closed their doors early ahead of the wintery weather others remained open for last minute shoppers, and for them Christmas Eve did not disappoint.
While it’s frigid outside, inside it’s merry and bright at Work the Metal in Butchertown.
The snow Thursday night and bitter temperatures Friday and Saturday did not shut the doors in the hours leading up to Christmas.
“The main thing was 'ok, are we going to have shoppers, is it safe for our employees to drive into work, is it safe for the customers to come into our store?' said Work the Metal co-owner Jack Mathis.
Mathis decided those who wanted to come in did so with lists and were on a mission. Christmas is typically not a time for browsing.
“The ones that felt ok and wanted to work, came in and it was a great day. We had quite a few people come in,” said Mathis.
A few streets away at Red Tree, it was a similar situation Saturday, although they did close early due to the storm but made it up after they reopened.
“Eventhough, if the traffic was less than expected, it was still a good day, People still came out to buy their last-minute gifts,” said Red Tree manager Jeremy Plomin.
One place that will for sure be open Christmas Day is Vernon Lanes, In fact, they are priding themselves in that, and the phone’s been ringing off the hook.
“The day before, yesterday, all day just 'are you open? How late are you open? Is their reservation still good? Can I make a reservation?'” said Bar Manager Stephen Emmons.
This is the first year the lanes will be open for the holiday under new ownership.
It’s something Emmons hopes becomes a tradition for those who may not have friends or families nearby and can celebrate with new friends.
“We're still going to be here providing bowling. Hot food, coffee, holiday drinks - whatever the heart’s desire during this nice Christmas weekend,” said Emmons.
