LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's new hope for a downtown Louisville entertainment site that has sat empty and boarded up, but it has a past full of highs and lows.
A group called River City Entertainment Group was given preliminary approval for local and state incentives by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority board to re-develop Louisville Gardens.
The group plans to turn the venue into sound stages for film, music and other uses.
The Gardens has been the center of previous development proposals.
But before plans to redevelop it existed, it was a thriving entertainment space for several decades.
"Ice skating, music concerts, expositions, basketball games of all kinds, graduations, wrestling matches on and on and on," local historian Tom Owen said.
Owen remembers the days the sidewalks of then Walnut Street, now Muhammad Ali Boulevard, would be packed with people heading inside the venue.
As a young teen, he remembers watching circus shows.
"It's iconic because of its memory association," Owen said.
Even before it was for hosting all sorts of shows and events, and part of Louisville's historic hub of Black owned businesses, it was called the Jefferson County Armory, and its purpose was that of an armory.
"It was originally built as a place where you drilled soldiers for the local militia," Owen said.
But in recent memory, Owen wouldn't consider it a hub of any sorts.
"Call it a saga of disappointment, there have been proposals and imaginations" Owen said. "Now when I pedal on my bicycle through there, I think sleepy, sleepy, sleepy, sleepy."
Signs of chipped paint and crumbling stone show The Gardens signs of waiting for a new venture to take over.
At one point, developers of Fourth Street Live! were responsible to develop the space. Potentially, as a minor league hockey venue. However, those plans fell through.
Then there was an idea to turn it into a mixed use development with retail space, apartments, and office space. Those plans did not come into fruition.
But there's still hope for new memories to be made with the most recent proposals.
"I want it to live again, and if it can live again and bring energy and vitality and pedestrian activity and additional folks into the center of the city, which is the beating heart of our entire community, our entire metropolitan community, then you can count me in for it," Owen said.
Kentucky does have a tax incentive program giving filmmakers tax credits to work in the Commonwealth. It's credited with bringing more than 30 film projects to Jefferson County alone.
