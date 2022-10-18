LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Commons will soon have a new dining option with a Latin flair.
The Alchemy restaurant is going into the location of the former Mercato on Meeting Street. It will focus on Venezuelan food and empanadas with influences around the world. It will also features a full, central bar with two-story seating.
Right now, The Alchemy operates as a food truck and has a location inside Oxmoor Center.
"We have a couple years working here with the food truck and we have a lot of customers in here," said Nelson Michelangeli, owner of The Alchemy. "They bring us amazing street word, and we were thinking about it's time to be here in a permanent location."
The Alchemy is set to open sometime next month.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.