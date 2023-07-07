LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians could be wagering on football by the time the NFL season kicks off this fall, and lawmakers who helped make it legal said that's the priority.
"That's moving along right now, and everyone is trying to get this online as quick as possible," said Rep. Al Gentry, D-Louisville, who sponsored the bill legalizing sports betting in Kentucky.
Gentry said a Kentucky Horse Racing Commission meeting scheduled for Monday could reveal what sports betting regulations will look like and a timeline for when its rolled out across the state.
"They already conduct sports wagering in the form of horse racing, and we already have a system set up to overlook that, monitor that, administer that, administer a licensing program," Gentry said Friday. "So this allows us to do it much more easier than creating a whole new bureaucratic system."
Monday's meeting will include discussion on initial guidelines and regulations. Once the KHRC adopts the rules, it will be able to issue licenses to sports betting providers who apply for permission to operate.
When asked for a comment, KHRC said, "Once the regulations are signed, there will be more details."
Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs Inc., told a Louisville audience in May that it would likely be "around football season" that sports wagering might go live. Churchill Downs is the biggest player in the state’s horse racing and historical gaming industries.
When legalizing sports betting earlier this year, Kentucky's Republican-dominated legislature ensured that the horse tracks have a lock on the market: They are the only places allowed to have physical sportsbooks, and online operators such as FanDuel, DraftKings and Caesars are required to partner with one of the tracks to get a license to operate in Kentucky.
Carstanjen noted that the Kentucky legislation, House Bill 551, provides each of the state's nine tracks with up to three online partnerships. So with a maximum of 27 online platforms is possible, Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, said there is plenty of capacity for competition. There may be a dozen online platforms interested in accessing the Kentucky market, he said.
Steve Bittenbender, who writes for a group of sports betting and casino experts at BetKentucky.com, said Kentucky's legislation allows for potential temporary and emergency regulations within the guidelines. The KHRC could grant temporary or emergency regulations to allow the licensing process to begin while permanent guidelines are established.
"The temporary or emergency regulations are a place setter for the permanent ones, and it allows the state to move forward a little quicker," Bittenbender said.
The result could mean in-person sports betting at horse tracks and gaming facilities by kickoff of football season.
"I would expect brick-and-mortar first," Bittenbender said. "Online would happen, probably, a month or so later."
Related Stories:
- Kentucky to take up sports betting rules July 10
- How Kentucky gave horse tracks an 'infinite return' with sports betting law
- 'A nice bonus' | Churchill Downs lays out plan for Kentucky sports betting
- Kentucky just legalized sports betting. What happens next?
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.