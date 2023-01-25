LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations don't actually have whiskey in them.
The lawsuit was filed Jan. 7 against Sazerac Co., Louisville-based whiskey-maker that makes Fireball, by a woman in Illinois.
The suit claims the company intentionally misled customers into thinking they're buying small bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky using "deceptive labeling."
The labels on mini bottles sold at gas stations look identical to bottles sold at liquor stores. They say "Cinnamon" at the bottom, and the liquor store bottles say "Cinnamon Whiskey." That's because the "Cinnamon" bottles are malt beverages with whiskey flavor.
Fireball's website says it's distributed to stores that can only sell beer, malt beverage and wine products.
The lawsuit seeks statutory and punitive damages.
Family-owned Sazerac, whose bourbon brands include Buffalo Trace and 1792, has executive offices in Louisville and in suburban New Orleans, Louisiana.
