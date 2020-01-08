LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A warehouse in Jeffersonville, Indiana, is closing, and 257 workers have been left in limbo about their jobs.
The workers are currently employed by Legacy Supply Chain Services, but the business is being taken over by Haier, the company that owns GE Appliances and Dart. A notice sent to union workers says the warehouse will close its Jeffersonville operations in early March, and all 257 workers will lose their jobs.
According to a statement from Jammie Willen, local president of IUE-CWA Local 84807, the affected workers are now being asked to reapply for their jobs.
"Employees are being tossed aside after decades of employment service, being forced to re-apply for their job through a temp agency with no guarantee of hiring, or wages at their current levels," Willen said in the statement. "... Unfortunately, Haier and Dart are prioritizing corporate profits over working families. People’s lives are at stake. This is not a business decision — this is about corporate greed."
