LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky factory is closing and leaving nearly 300 people without a job.
MTD Products Inc. currently employs about 295 people at its plant in Leitchfield, but company officials said it's scheduled to close by next June.
The Leitchfield plant manufactures parts for lawn mowers and other outdoor power equipment that MTD builds and assembles at its other facilities. Company leaders say closing the Leitchfield plant will improve the company's efficiency.
Company officials say employees at the Leitchfield plant will be offered severance benefits and the chance for other jobs within the company.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.