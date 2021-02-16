LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heating, ventilation and air conditioning technicians are extra busy because of the cold weather.
When the snow piles up and temperatures drop, calls for service triple for Jarboe's Plumbing Heating & Cooling.
The company currently has more field technicians working longer hours because of all the reports of heaters going out, but there are some things you can do to help prevent an emergency call.
"Make sure ice isn't building up on the exhaust pipes, because those can eventually freeze and not allow your furnace to be able to get that exhaust out, which will cause it to shut down," said Matt Tyner of Jarboe's Plumbing Heating & Cooling.
Residents should also keep the thermostat at a steady temperature so that it's not adding extra stress to the system and remove anything that may be blocking vents.
Furnace filters should also be replaced regularly.
