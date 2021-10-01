LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A realty company opened a brand new headquarters in the city of Graymoor-Devondale.
A ribbon-cutting was held Friday morning at the new Parks and Weisberg Realtors building on Hurr Lane.
The company is a franchise of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services and provides property managements and commercial and residential real estate services.
Parks and Weisberg Realtors invested $3 million to buy the land and build the 12,000-square-foot facility.
"This building is about two things: trying to create a better environment for our agents to have greater success and a greater relationship with themselves and each other and their customers and helping our staff have a better facility to serve them in what we do every day," said Dave Parkers, co-owner of Parks and Weisberg.
The facility is set to house over 100 agents and staff.
