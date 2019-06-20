LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – CEVA Logistics, a global third-party logistics company based in Switzerland, plans to permanently close a worksite in southern Jefferson County in August, which could result in up to 74 layoffs.
The company disclosed the plan in a federally required notice to Kentucky workforce officials, dated Monday.
Most of the 74 employees at the facility, 5200 Interchange Way, are material handlers or commercial vehicle drivers, according to the filing. It says that 64 will be offered a new position at a “nearby facility.”
In addition, an unspecified number of workers contracted through temp agencies will also lose work as result of the closure, according to the filing.
CEVA said in the filing that the closure is the “direct result” of the loss of a contract to provide logistics for an unnamed client.