LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular downtown Louisville Mexican restaurant is moving into the old Wild Rita's space in NuLu.
Los Aztecas is currently located on Main Street, across from the Kentucky Center for the Arts. Owner Saul Garcia said the restaurant will make the move to East Market and Jackson Streets, into the old Wild Rita's, this Saturday. That's when Los Aztecas on Main Street will close and begin moving to its new location.
Wild Rita's closed in May, and the building has been empty ever since. The owner of Los Aztecas said the restaurant's current building needs to be remodeled, so instead of trying to stick it out through construction, he decided to move.
"We got a lot of very loyal customers from this area — Humana, courthouse, all the businesses around — and they were supporting us a lot," Garcia said. "So I hope they can follow us over there."
The grand opening at Los Aztecas' new location is scheduled for Nov. 1.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.