LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A popular downtown Mexican restaurant has moved to NuLu.
Los Aztecas opened Friday at Jackson and Market Streets in the location that used to house Wild Rita's, which closed in May.
Owner Saul Garcia said the move nearly doubled the restaurant's size from its previous location at Sixth and Main Streets.
"I was always looking in this area, because I know NuLu is growing," Garcia said, adding that he hopes to open the restaurant for breakfast in the near future. "So we had very good luck. The same time we were moving from that place to this one, this one became available."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.