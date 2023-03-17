LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local ad agency is taking applications for a new pro bono program to help black-owned businesses in Louisville.
Doe Anderson is the agency behind the "All Hands: Black-Owned Small Business Enrichment Program."
The company will provide its brand strategy, promotion and public relations services for free.
"We're well aware that there are a lot of great business ideas across Louisville that would flourish were it not for lack of awareness," CEO John Birnsteel said in a written statement. "For Black-owned businesses, that challenge is particularly acute. The playing field isn't level. As a business that's been here for over a century, we can, should and will help address this."
To qualify, applicants should:
- Identify as Black or BIPOC
- Be an owner of a business that is already in operation
- Be based in the Louisville, Ky., greater metro area
- Show a need for assistance in advertising or marketing that the applicant could not afford themselves
CLICK HERE to apply on the Doe-Anderson website. The deadline to submit an application is March 21, 2023.
