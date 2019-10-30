LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's airport is celebrating a record-breaking third quarter.
The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport says it saw a 9% increase in passengers during the quarter.
Much of the airport's growth is attributed to increased service by American and Southwest Airlines, new nonstop flights to Los Angeles, Houston and Dallas, and increased service to Miami.
Airport officials say the steady growth makes airlines take notice and consider Louisville for future routes.
The airport is currently on track to have its busiest year in its history.
