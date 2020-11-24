LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Domino's locations in the Louisville area are looking for delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.
According to a news release, the franchise-owned restaurants in the area need to hire about 400 people in 40 stores.
"We know many people have unfortunately lost their jobs due to recent business closures," said Tom Reynolds, a Louisville-area Domino’s franchise owner, in a written statement. "We’re not only looking to continue serving this area, but we also want to help those who are looking for employment, especially with the holidays approaching. Domino’s is a great place to work.... If you’re looking for work, we hope you consider joining our team."
If you're interested in applying for a position, visit jobs.dominos.com.
