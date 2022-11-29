LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to buying or selling a home, there can be many questions surrounding the current market.
According to Micala Blincoe, a real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty in southern Indiana, this is currently a seller's market. But things are shifting.
"You're still going to make fantastic money in this market right now," Blincoe said. "The only thing is you're going to have to give a little, whereas the market before, sellers were getting everything."
Blincoe became a licensed agent at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. During that time, she said buyers were waiving inspections, waiving appraisals, sometimes paying $50,000 over asking price for a home. Now, that's not necessarily the case.
"Sellers, like I said, are a little bit more lenient in the aspect of — they understand the shift market," she said. "So they're willing to help out a little bit more."
Driving through southern Indiana, there are still a plethora of "For Sale" signs in front of houses.
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in October for the ninth consecutive month to the slowest pre-pandemic sales pace in more than 10 years. But despite the slowdown, home prices continued to climb in October, albeit at a slower pace than earlier this year. The national median home price rose 6.6% in October from a year earlier, to $379,100.
Mortgage rates are more than double what they were a year ago, so many homebuyers are looking for ways to put off some of the pain for a few years. Last week, the average rate for a 30-year mortgage fell to 6.58 %, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. A year ago, it was 3.1%.
"We are at a very normal rate right now," Blincoe said. "I think we all got a little spoiled with those 2-3% interest rates, myself included."
Josh Gillespie, a mortgage broker for Kentuckiana Mortgage Group, said it's important to remember that, historically, home values almost always increase.
"Buy the house now," he said. "Refinance when rates go down, and your house will be worth more."
Blincoe said it's important to start conversations with agents and lenders early, even if the buyer feels they're not ready just yet.
"The market is still good," Gillespie said.
As for the future, Bilncoe said sliding into a buyer's market is possible.
"If interest rates continue to increase, that's going to force us into a buyer's market," she said.
