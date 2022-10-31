LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of kids around Louisville are trick-or-treating on Halloween night as business booms for themed stores.
Caufield's Novelty in downtown Louisville has been around for more than 100 years, always boasting steady traffic as people looked for costumes and accessories. That was certainly true Monday as last-minute shoppers prepared for Halloween night.
"Because we are a year-round store, we are stocking all year," said Tracy Caufield, the owner of Caufield's Novelty. "And we are trying to keep stuff held over for after Halloween, whereas your temp stores just come in and they want to sell out. They want to, but this year, they have done a pretty good job of wiping us out. We're going to have to really restock come November."
It was a similar scene Monday across the river at Horner Novelty in Jeffersonville, Indiana. They, too, are a year-round store that does about 10% of its annual business in the five days leading up to Halloween.
"The last week is probably about 10% of the whole year," said Chuck Mattingly, the owner of Horner Novelty. "It is a lot of business. Most of the big box stores have already sold out, and we're the people who have all the items that you need, the big selection at the very end. So that is what we are hear for. That is what we gear up for every year."
This is the first time in three years that Halloween has been in full force following the COVID-19 pandemic, the most profitable holiday following Christmas. National brand pop-up stores still do OK business-wise but are not as common has they used to be. And that's where the local stores come in.
Stores like Caufield's and Horner stay open all year thanks to theater groups and schools that need costumes for productions as well as festivals.
The average cost for a kids costume is about $40, and adults spend anywhere from $70 to $100. The biggest Halloween shopping day of the year is the Saturday before the holiday, which is also when most of the adult parties happen.
