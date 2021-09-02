LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kohl's in Kentuckiana has been chosen as one of the first locations in the country to debut Sephora at Kohl's.
Sephora will open Friday inside the Kohl's at 3899 Charlestown Road in New Albany.
The Sephora shops, which will feature approximately 125 brands, will be at the front of the Kohl's store. The company opened 70 last month and plan to open 200 more throughout the fall.
The partnership will help Kohl’s reach its goal of tripling cosmetics and beauty sales, CEO Michelle Gass said.
The shops at Kohl’s will be staffed people trained by Sephora. Kohl's is currently hiring beauty advisors for the locations.
Gass said that both companies will share in the operating profit of the shops.
