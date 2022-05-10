LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Association for Community Economics (LACE) announced co-directors on Tuesday.
Found in 2017, the nonprofit works to educate community residents about cooperative economics and supports the creation of cooperatively-owned social enterprises in Louisville.
Tiffany Michelle Brown and Joseph Bowens were hired as co-directors to complete a grocery store project. Louisville Metro government ended negotiations with LACE on a grocery store in an underserved area of Louisville earlier this year.
According to a news release, Brown has experience in local government, nonprofit management and equity and racial justice policy advocacy. She has worked for the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government and the Center for Social Justice at the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio.
"I have a talent for communicating to multiple stakeholders and helping synthesize multiple perspectives to come up with a shared vision and set of goals," Brown said in a news release.
Bowens said he is a culture creator. He has worked at Republic Bank, and also started and runs a mortgage escrow business.
"I look forward to utilizing my skill set in helping individuals focus their energy on accomplishing high risk objectives toward opening the Louisville Community Grocery," Bowens said in a news release.
