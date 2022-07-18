LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville bar and restaurant that shut down in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is coming back.
Plans are in the works to reopen Spring Street Bar and Grill at the corner of Spring and Payne streets in the Irish Hill neighborhood. The local staple shut down in 2020 during the height of COVID-19 when the owners decide to retire, saying the industry was in turmoil.
The owners of Darling's Bar on Bardstown Road are now stepping in and plan to reopen the bar and grill this fall.
Few details have been released yet, but the new owners hinted on Facebook that they plan to bring back Spring Street's famous wings.
